Strike at Brussels Airport leaves hundreds stranded

Back to Belgium Business Home

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage handlers went on strike over workload and pay demands.

Several hundred passengers had to spend the night in the airport after their planes were left stranded.

By noon on Friday, more than 100 flights had been cancelled.

Some passengers had to line up for hours, hoping to get a flight at the start of the autumn holiday season.

The Aviapartner luggage handling company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, easyJet and British Airways.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

BrusselsStrike

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business