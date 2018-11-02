Stress tests on two Irish banks show improvement in ability to withstand shocks

Stress tests have been carried out on two Irish banks showing their ability to withstand shocks has improved.

They show both AIB and Bank of Ireland are projected to have sufficient capital in an adverse scenario.

The Central Bank said it was helped significantly by each bank building up capital buffers in recent years.

The EU-wide stress test assesses how a bank's capital position may evolve under both a baseline and adverse scenario.

In the adverse scenario, significant financial risks are assumed to materialise.