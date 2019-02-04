Stobart Air strikes deal to operate flights for KLM Cityhopper

Stobart Air has announced a deal with KLM Cityhopper to provide up to eight flights per day from Amsterdam.

The agreement will see the Irish airline provide an E195 jet on contract and increase the number of flights from Amsterdam including Dublin to the Dutch city.

This partnership follows Stobart Air's recent €36m investment in two Embraer E190 aircraft which service routes for BA Cityflyer from London City Airport, and the addition of 40 new jobs.

The airline, headquartered in Dublin, employs over 570 people.

Commenting today, Managing Director of Stobart Air, Graeme Buchanan said: “Last year was a successful year for Stobart Air.

"As a result of a strong route network and optimum schedules, coupled with operating key routes to meet the demand of our passengers, the airline continues to perform well.

"The addition of our new partner is testament to the success of our business model in providing regional flying capacity to leading international airlines.

“With a strong and talented team in our Dublin headquarters and across our operations in Ireland, the UK and Europe, we look forward to continuous growth and development in 2019 and beyond.”

In 2018, Stobart Air's overall passenger figures increased by 12% on the previous year, carrying 2,224,037 passengers on over 43,5000.