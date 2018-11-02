SSE Airtricity becomes latest energy supplier to increase prices

The price of gas and electricity for SSE Airtricity customers is set to increase from December 3.

Next month, the standard price of electricity will rise by 6.3%, while the cost of natural gas will increase by 6.9%, adding more than €61 a year to the average customer’s electricity bill and more than €52 a year to the average gas bill.

Almost 275,000 electricity customers and 93,000 gas customers will be impacted by the price rises.

SSE Airtricity says the increases are a result of external factors outside its control, including a rise in the price of wholesale fuel costs, which are up around 50% year on year.

This is the second time the supplier has pushed up prices this year, with gas bills increased by 12.3% and electricity bills raised by 6.4% in July.

They are the fourth energy supplier to recently announce a price increase.

Commenting on the announcement, Eoin Clarke, Managing Director of Switcher.ie, said: “As we have seen many times before, once one energy supplier increases their prices the others quickly follow suit. This is understandably a frustrating and worrying time for consumers, particularly with winter on its way when people’s energy usage typically peaks.

The latest price hike from SSE Airtricity, the second this year, is a bitter pill to swallow for customers, with the average annual bill set to go up by €113.88 come December, just weeks before Christmas.

"Consumers shouldn’t be paying more than they have to when it comes to their energy, which is why we are urging people to act now and take control by switching to a cheaper and more affordable deal," he said.

Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at price comparison and consumer website bonkers.ie, said: “SSE Airtricity is now the fourth energy supplier to have announced a price hike this autumn and more suppliers are sure to follow in the weeks ahead.

"Coming on the back of the price hike that was announced during the summer, these increases will add around €250 to the average SSE customer’s annual gas and electricity bill, meaning most of the savings announced in the recent budget have already been wiped out.”

