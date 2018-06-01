SSE Airtricity announces price hikes from July

SSE Airtricity announced this afternoon that there will be an increase in gas and electricity prices from July 14.

Dual fuel customers will see bills increase by 8.9%, with those on electricity only plans will see an increase of 6.4% and gas 12.3%.

According to the supplier, the average dual fuel customer will see an increase of €2.70 every week, or €140 per year.

SSE Airtricity hiked its electricity prices by 5.6% back in November but did not increase gas prices at that time.

They say that these rises are down to the increase in global energy costs.

Eoin Clarke, Managing Director of Switcher.ie, said: “During the summer months, energy bills are probably the furthest thing from consumers’ minds.

"However, news of this price hike should be a wake-up call for SSE Airtricity’s customers, and - judging by the trend last winter - could be a warning sign of things to come from other energy suppliers too. "