Sports analytics firm opens European headquarters in Limerick, creating 150 jobs by 2020

US sports analytics company STATS today officially opened a European & Middle Eastern headquarters in sports-mad Limerick, with plans by the company to employ 150 people by 2020.

The Treaty City is renowned for its sporting history. It is the home of former European rugby champions Munster, and it’s senior hurling side are currently riding high in the Munster Championship and with their sights firmly set on reaching Croke Park to covet the Liam MacCarthy cup.

STATS Regional Director, Gráinne Barry described the positions on offer — including being paid to watch live sports — as “a dream job” for any sport fan.

Stats provides data to a host of big media brands looking for relevant sports data, including sports network ESPN, Google, Snapchat and Amazon.

Around 70 staff are currently working at the new offices. Positions on offer range from data mining, to researchers, and customer support, as well as sports reporters who will monitor live sports events and interpret the information into data.

The firm’s new offices, at Riverstone House, Henry Street, was a “natural choice” for Chicago-based STATS, “as it allows the company to tap into collaborative education partnerships with a range of local third-level institutions, while offering access to the ever-expanding technology and science cluster that is transforming Ireland’s Midwest”.

STATS said it worked closely with the IDA and SportsTech Ireland in evaluating Ireland as an investment location, ultimately selecting Limerick over locations.

“STATS has been expanding its reach across EMEA over recent years, reinforcing its partnerships with leagues, teams, brand and media companies.”

“STATS is at the forefront of sports intelligence, with high-performance teams across football (soccer) basketball, rugby and other sports relying on STATS’ products and solutions to find their winning edge through data.”

Carl Mergele, STSTS, Chief Executive Officer said the company was “committed to driving innovation in team performance, fan experience and live sports data, and our new EMEA headquarters in Limerick is ideally suited for this”.

“We are thrilled to officially add Limerick to our global footprint, and build a Limerick team that is as passionate about sports and innovation as we are.”

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, welcoming the investment, said: “Limerick with its strong sporting pedigree, technology cluster and links to third level institutions was the natural choice for STATS, and the Mid-West is now home to a large group of Tech companies.”

“This is an example of the success of our commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to provide quality jobs in regional locations,” he added.

IDA Ireland, Executive Director, Mary Buckley congratulated the company on their move to new permanent offices in Limerick: “I’m pleased to see the great progress made since including collaboration with (Limerick Institute of Technology) and (University of Limerick).”

STATS recruitment has already begun and aims to place up to 100 full and part-time staff for its Limerick operation by the end of this year.