Spectrum Wellness announces 100 new jobs; Fexco to hire 175 over three years at Kerry branch

Spectrum Wellness has announced the creation of 100 new jobs, based in Dublin.

The company provides health and wellness programmes for 175,000 staff across more than 1,000 firms in Ireland.

Recruitment for the initial 40 staff begins now, with positions available in areas like marketing, sales and product development.

Stephen Costello.

The company is also scaling up its operations and plans a UK market launch next year, which will be followed by other markets by 2020.

Today’s news in relation to jobs and growth is part of a €4m investment programme by the privately-owned, Irish company.

The 100+ new jobs will treble the size of the current 50 strong workforce based in Dublin.

Its 27-year-old co-founder and managing director, Stephen Costello said that the jobs have been created because of significant business growth in Ireland.

“The investment in jobs is a clear signal about the confidence we have in the future of the company, not only in Ireland but in markets such as the UK, Europe and the US.

Our aim is to grow Spectrum Wellness to be a leading global player in corporate health and wellness, and we are currently looking at a range of funding options that will support our international growth.

“This might sound ambitious but according to the Global Wellness Institute1, $43bn is being spent globally each year on health and wellbeing workplace programmes, covering only 9% of workforces. The global market opportunities in this area are therefore enormous, so I believe that our goal is wholly achievable,” said Stephen Costello.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said: “Through its Healthy Ireland initiative, the Government is committed to creating an Ireland where health and wellbeing are valued and supported.

"This means that every sector of society has a role to play and employers have a real responsibility to their staff in this regard. This is why today’s announcement by Spectrum Wellness is particularly welcome.

Not only is the company proposing to create a significant number of new jobs, but it is also helping businesses to support their staff with a wide range of services that will have a positive effect on overall health; physical and mental.

Fexco

Elsewhere, Fintech firm Fexco is expanding its operations in Kerry – and will hire 175 highly-skilled staff over three years.

The jobs will be made available in Killorglin to ICT engineers and sales and software experts.

- Digital Desk