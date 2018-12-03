S&P report on global banks points to continued pressure for Irish banks in 2019

Populist parties gaining strength in the European Parliament Elections next May and Brexit may likely keep the pressure on European and Irish banks in 2019, a report by S&P Global Ratings suggests.

Irish bank shares have fallen sharply this year weighed by fears over Brexit and the wider concerns of investors about allocating money into European bank stocks.

“Credit conditions remain broadly supportive for banks, but the threats posed by monetary policy normalisation, trade tensions, and ongoing political risk are dragging down investor confidence and weakening economic momentum,” says the S&P report, “Global Banks 2019 Outlook: Bracing For More Volatility”.

Highlighting the “significant” risk of a no deal Brexit, it assesses UK banks would have the most to lose through “their earnings and balance sheets would provide a material cushion”, while banks in Ireland, Belgium, or the Netherlands would likely “better accommodate its adverse consequences”.

Its key assumptions include that Brexit won’t be overly disruptive and that the ECB will hike rates in the second half of next year and continue hiking “with two rate rises per year from 2020”.

But wider European politics such as the EU and Italian government budget clash may again prove unsettling in 2019.

“With their sights set firmly on the European parliamentary elections in May 2019, a sizable vote for nationalist parties could put the brakes on any remaining momentum toward a closer union,” says the report.

“We expect banks to face more market volatility in 2019 from policy uncertainty and the rollback of monetary easing”, helping to put “the spotlight on the imbalances that have built up in some developed and emerging markets, even if improved balance sheet soundness in many banking systems should moderate the impact”.

The level of Irish non-performing loans will fall but will likely remain among Europe’s highest, with Italy, though better than Greece, Cyprus, and Portugal, according to the report.