Solution needed for traffic situation, says Cork Chamber of Commerce

The Cork Chamber of Commerce says there needs to be a solution to the traffic situation in the city centre.

It comes as the ban which prevented cars from entering St Patrick's Street between 3pm and 6.30pm has been lifted.

The situation will be reviewed again in August, however if it is to be reintroduced, significant change is expected.

Thomas McHugh, Public Affairs Director at Cork Chamber of Commerce, said that the reality is that the city cannot cope with its current traffic capacity.

"For the bigger picture of growth in Cork, we're going to have about 5,000 new jobs in the city centre over the next few years," he said.

"We're going to see huge population growth, the fastest growing city region in the country from now to 2040.

"So in terms of the long range, it's absolutely essential that we get public transport moving.

"We can't just have 5,000 extra people coming into the city by car."

