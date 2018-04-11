Software update may stop Apple iPhone users from getting repairs by unauthorised dealers

Apple could soon make it impossible to get your cracked iPhone screen repaired by an unauthorised dealer.

According to the Irish Independent, the latest software upgrade could cause some models to stop working properly afterwards.

It comes after reports that iPhone 8 screens recently repaired by companies outside the authorised Apple channels stopped responding to touch controls after the iOS 11.3 update.

A CEO of repair shop Injured Gadgets, Aakshay Kripalani, told Motherboard: "This has caused my company over 2,000 reshipments.

"Customers are annoyed and it seems like Apple is doing this to prevent customers from doing third-party repair."