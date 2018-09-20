SMEs 'not good yet at digitising the sales process'

Small businesses could be missing out on millions of euro in sales because their online presence isn't good enough.

Online sales in Ireland are now worth over €12 billion.

New research from the IE Domain Registry shows 72% of SMEs have websites.

CEO David Curtin says most of them are not making the most of it.

"If you look at the ability to take sales orders online then that percentage is below 30%. The number that can make payments online is at 26%," he said.

"SMEs are very good at using their websites as a 'digital business card' but not good yet at digitising the sales process.

"Businesses are not bad for communicating online. They're getting better for transacting online but in terms of boosting their online presence and really promoting themselves online, they really have some ways to go."

Read the report here:

Digital Desk