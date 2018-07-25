Smartzone to create 90 jobs across the country

Smartzone, an Irish smart home technology company, is to create 90 new jobs around the country over the next 12 months.

The Cork-based company has established a strategic partnership with cloud-based security company, Alarm.com and has also signed a deal with Aviva.

Smartzone Founder and CEO Justin McInerney (left) and Chief Product Officer Ken O’Shea. Pic: Diane Cusack

Aviva will offer their customers the new Aviva Smart Home solution.

As a result of the company's growth and the new deal with Aviva, Smartzone have announced the creation of 90 new jobs.

Over the next year, Smartzone will be recruiting around the country to fill roles such as Smart Home Installer, Heating Engineer, BER Consultant and IT/Tech Support.

"Joining forces with Aviva is a huge deal for us and has fast-tracked our growth, with an ambitious target set of 10,000 Aviva Smart Home systems rolled out nationwide in year one," said Smartzone Founder and CEO Justin Mc Inerney.

"We have an extremely skilled and experienced team, specialists in smart home integration and delivery, and are first to market in Ireland with many products.

"We look forward to expanding our team of smart home experts and will continue to develop our smart offering as the lifestyle of our consumers evolve."

Smartzone, which launched in 2015, originally specialised in smart home heating controls now offers a connected security system as well all of which can be controlled at home or abroad from one app.

Digital Desk