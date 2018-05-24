Small Firms Association calls for more coherent national strategy

The Small Firms Association (SFA) is calling for a new national strategy for its sector.

It says there's been too much focus on foreign direct investment from multinationals, despite the fact that small homegrown businesses account for 98% of companies here.

The SFA is holding its annual conference today which will look at suggestions for a new strategy.

Director Sven Spollen-Behrens says it needs to be far more coherent than it is at the moment.

"Obviously, the Department for Enterprise and Innovation are doing a great job, but it doesn't necessarily mean that, for argument's sake, the Department of Finance is working in the same direction," said Mr Spollen-Behrens.

"What we say is let's come together, all departments work together and let the public know what we're trying to do with the small business sector."

- Digital desk