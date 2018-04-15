Small businesses expanding into European market can gain from abolition of roaming charges

Small Irish businesses expanding into the European market can gain from the abolition of mobile roaming charges.

There's been more than a 200 percent increase in mobile phone usage by Irish citizens travelling abroad since the new rules were introduced last July.

The 'Roam Like at Home' rates have seen a rise in the use of data, texting and phone calls.

MEP Brian Hayes says trading across the EU is easier for smaller businesses as a result.

He said: "Business big and small but especially small micro businesses across Europe who use the digital platform to sell their goods and services are now going to see an upturn in the amount of business they do because it will be cheaper for the consumers to buy stuff online on their phones while they are abroad.

"Everyone wins on this."

_ Digital Desk