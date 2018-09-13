Sky Ireland fined €117,000 by ComReg
Sky Ireland has been fined €117,000 by the country's telecommunications watchdog.
The broadcasting company was forced to pay the fee after it was found they failed to give around 79,000 customers a contract on a durable medium.
ComReg also discovered that around 41,000 of those were not afforded their right to a cooling off period.
Sky Ireland has paid the fine in full.
They also have been ordered to contact the affected customers.
Digital Desk
