Sky Ireland fined €117,000 by ComReg

Sky Ireland has been fined €117,000 by the country's telecommunications watchdog.

The broadcasting company was forced to pay the fee after it was found they failed to give around 79,000 customers a contract on a durable medium.

ComReg also discovered that around 41,000 of those were not afforded their right to a cooling off period.

Sky Ireland has paid the fine in full.

They also have been ordered to contact the affected customers.

Digital Desk