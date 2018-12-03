Skibbereen set for innovation centre and startup campus with €2m boost

Up to 400 jobs could be created in West Cork after the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen received a €2m boost to develop a centre for agri-tech and education.

The centre, which has transformed businesses in the town with 1GB of superfast broadband connectivity in recent years, is a non-profit company that provides workspace for startups and small firms.

It will receive the funds as part of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund announced by the Department of Business.

The €2m will go towards the establishment of a Ludgate Innovation Centre and a series of enterprise supports, including a startup campus, an education innovation centre and a food tech/agritech innovation centre, Business Minister Heather Humphries said.

It will be housed in a former convent building in Skibbereen.

Cork South West TD, Jim Daly said that while "Skibbereen may not be San Francisco", it could compete to attract talent in terms of quality of life, affordable housing, and schools.

He said 390 jobs would be created with the new investment.

The Skibbereen centre, which was established in 2016, is estimated to contribute almost €13m to the local economy with more than 200 jobs created.

More than 20 entrepreneurs run their businesses from the facility at present.

Cork Chamber has said Skibbereen should be a model for rural towns across the country in relation to innovation strategy.