Siptu say Athy Coca-Cola plant closure plans 'a complete shock'
03/05/2018
Siptu representatives will enter a talks process on Tuesday with the management of Coca-Cola concerning a company decision to close its manufacturing plant in Athy, County Kildare, with the loss of more than 80 jobs.
"The announcement by the company yesterday that it intends to close its concentrate manufacturing plant in Athy and transfer production to its facility in Ballina, County Mayo, came as a complete shock to our members," said Siptu sector organiser, Michael Browne.
Mr Browne says the workers bring €16m into the local community each year.
"These workers are mainly long-term trade union members and as such have secured good terms and conditions of employment. In total these workers bring approximately €16 million into the local economy on an annual basis.
"Siptu representatives will enter talks with management next Tuesday with the aim of doing everything possible to save these jobs and this plant which plays a vital role in the economy of this part of the midlands."
