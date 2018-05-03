Siptu say Athy Coca-Cola plant closure plans 'a complete shock'

Siptu representatives will enter a talks process on Tuesday with the management of Coca-Cola concerning a company decision to close its manufacturing plant in Athy, County Kildare, with the loss of more than 80 jobs.

"The announcement by the company yesterday that it intends to close its concentrate manufacturing plant in Athy and transfer production to its facility in Ballina, County Mayo, came as a complete shock to our members," said Siptu sector organiser, Michael Browne.

If implemented, this move will result in more than 80 jobs losses by December 2019 and have a devastating effect not only on those directly affected but the wider local economy in Athy.

Mr Browne says the workers bring €16m into the local community each year.

"These workers are mainly long-term trade union members and as such have secured good terms and conditions of employment. In total these workers bring approximately €16 million into the local economy on an annual basis.

There is no similar high quality employment opportunities in the local area and as such the loss of this plant will have massive impact on the area.

"Siptu representatives will enter talks with management next Tuesday with the aim of doing everything possible to save these jobs and this plant which plays a vital role in the economy of this part of the midlands."

Digital Desk