Shares in Manchester United reach record high despite Brighton defeat

Jose Mourinho’s side were embarrassed by Brighton at the weekend but that did not stop Manchester United’s share price reaching an all-time high the following day.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat on the south coast has thrown United under the spotlight, from the future of their manager to the happiness of record-signing Paul Pogba and effectiveness of background operations.

But such issues have not impacted the company as a whole, with the club’s share price reaching an all-time high on Monday.

United were trading at a record 24.20 US dollars (€20.90) on the New York Stock Exchange, with the share price at 23.10 dollars (€20) by close on Tuesday.

It means the club’s market value is around €3.3bn, with United set to enjoy revenues of just over half a billion euro for the third successive year.

The fiscal 2018 results are expected to be announced in September, with the club having said that revenue was expected to be between €640m and €651m in their third-quarter results.

United set record revenues of €647.5m in 2017, having made €574m in 2016.

