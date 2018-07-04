Shannon Airport passenger numbers grow
Shannon Airport has seen a 6.6% increase in passenger numbers in the first six months of this year.
The strong performance is linked to new and improved services at the airport.
These include a new direct Toronto flight with Air Canada and new and enhanced services to Barcelona, Bristol and Liverpool with Ryanair.
The airport says it has the potential to stimulate over 7,000 new jobs by 2021.
