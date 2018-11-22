Setback for controversial Meath drug centre following An Bord Pleanála ruling
Plans for a drug rehabilitation in a Meath village by an off-shoot development of the Church of Scientology has received a setback today after An Bord Pleanála ruled saying that it is not exempt from planning permission.
Construction works are nearing completion on the controversial development in Ballivor, which had received an exempted development declaration from Meath Co Council on plans by Narconon in October 2016.
The news was welcomed by local Fine Gael Cllr Noel French who expressed his disbelief in the ruling.
"I'm amazed, I can hardly believe it," he said.
"Common sense has prevailed at last. It's a good day for Ballivor. It's a good day for Ireland.
The building had been approved planning permission for a 54-bed nursing home and Meath Co Council had judged that Narconon did not need further permission to change it to a drug rehab centre.
