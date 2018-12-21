Sean Gallagher company in 'fractious' dispute with Nokia

The High Court has ordered that a company of Presidential election candidate Sean Gallagher which owns commercial premises in Dublin must provide a heating and cooling system to its tenant.

Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington, while finding Nokia Ireland was entitled to certain orders against its landlord Clyde Real Estate, Blanchardstown Ltd, has placed a stay on the order after being told it was not possible to reconnect the old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

This was because the old one could not be restarted and a new one was in the process of being installed.

Nokia Ireland had sought various orders against its landlord Clyde Real Estate, Blanchardstown Ltd including an injunction preventing Clyde from closing down, demolishing or decommissioning the HVAC plant pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.

The application, which was opposed, opened before the High Court on Tuesday when Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington heard claims by Nokia that conditions in its office, where 100 people are employed, were described as being "Arctic" and difficult to work in due to the alleged failure to provide proper heating services.

Sean Gallgher leaving court last month.

Mr Gallagher, who is CEO of Clyde Real Estate, disputed all the claims. Clyde also told the court that it was in the process of redeveloping the premises and installing a new HVAC system to replace one that had become obsolete, which it hopes to be up and running in early 2019.

Nokia claimed it had complained about excessively hot and cold temperatures at the premises since 2016, in recent months had been using portable heaters in the premises.

It initiated proceedings in June, when Ireland was experiencing a heat wave, claiming Clyde was in breach of a lease agreement of March 2015 and was required to provide heating, ventilating and air conditioning services in line with the terms of the lease.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Pilkington said that the relationship between the sides had become "fractious".

While there was a lot of evidence, much of it highly technical in nature, put before the court the judge said what was central in her consideration was the terms of the 2015 lease agreement.

That agreement placed on obligations on the landlord to provide heating/air conditioning for the tenant, the Judge said.

Because the landlord had shut down the old HVAC system without notice to the tenant, the Judge said she was satisfied to make an order compelling Clyde to turn on the old HVAC system, as well as an order that hot water supply also is reconnected to Nokia's offices.

However after being informed by Keiran Lewis SC for Clyde that the old HVAC could not be turned back on due to the replacement works, and hearing submissions from Michael Howard SC for Nokia the Judge decided to place a stay on that order.

The Judge who said the court had not been informed during the three day hearing that it would be impossible to get the old system back working, accepted submissions from Mr Lewis that his client was concerned of being in breach of a court order that was impossible to comply with.

The Judge said it had been her understanding from the evidence that while it restarting the old HVAC system would have had its difficulties, it would not have been impossible

The matter will return before the High Court at the end of January when the court could be updated on the progress of the new HVAC system.