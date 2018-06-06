School projects will be delayed after Sammon liquidation, Minister confirms

A number of school building projects will be delayed after the liquidation of major construction company Sammon Contracting Ireland yesterday.

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton confirmed the delays and expressed his disappointment at the winding up of the company.

A liquidator was appointed to the firm yesterday after the Examiner to the company, Michael McAteer, made a petition to the High Court.

More than 200 staff, most of whom are employed locally in Kilcock, Co Kildare, will lose their jobs.

Sammon was involved in the construction of seven schools and an Institute of Further Education, some of which were due to be completed by the beginning of the next school year in September, while others were scheduled for May 2019.

However, Minister Bruton says they will now take longer to complete.

"Inevitably, it does mean delays because the design team have to pull together the cost-schedule and then we have to go through a tender process."

"There will be statutory requirements to give people certain periods to submit their tender, and certain periods to decide on the successful tenderer," he said.

