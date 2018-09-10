Ryanair's German pilots to hold one-day strike on Wednesday

Ryanair pilots in Germany have announced they are to hold a one-day strike on Wednesday.

Their union announced the planned 24-hour stoppage this evening.

They say the action has been taken due to the lack of progress following earlier talks over pay and conditions.

Ryanair currently employs 400 pilots in Germany, most of whom are directly employed.

All of the airline's flights due to depart German airports will be affected.

It is unclear how many passengers will be impacted by the action.