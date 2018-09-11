Ryanair's German pilots to hold 24-hour strike action

Ryanair pilots in Germany have announced that they are to hold a one day strike tomorrow.

Their union announced the planned 24-hour stoppage last night - saying it is down to a lack of progress from earlier talks over pay and conditions.

Ryanair currently employs 400 in Germany, most of whom are directly employed by the airline.

All of their flights due to depart German airports will be affected.

It is still unclear how many passengers will be impacted by the strike action.

