Ryanair traffic up 11% to 10.4m customers for month of November

Ryanair has released its traffic figures for the month of November, showing an increase in customers.

The airline's traffic grew 11% with a total of 10.4m customers with a 96% load factor.

Ryanair traffic grew 8% to 10.1m customers and Laudamotion traffic was 0.3m customers.

NOVEMBER

2017

  • -Ryanair: 9.3m
  • -Laudamotion: Nil
  • -Total: 9.3m

2018

  • -Ryanair: 10.1m
  • -Laudamotion: 0.3m
  • -Total: 10.4m

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

Ryanair’s Nov traffic (which includes Laudamotion) grew by 11% to 10.4m customers, due to lower fares and the successful launch of our Winter schedules.

"We operated over 56,000 scheduled flights in Nov with over 88% of flights arriving on time, as Ryanair continues to deliver the lowest fares, with the best punctuality of any major EU airline.”

