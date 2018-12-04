Ryanair traffic up 11% to 10.4m customers for month of November

Ryanair has released its traffic figures for the month of November, showing an increase in customers.

The airline's traffic grew 11% with a total of 10.4m customers with a 96% load factor.

Ryanair traffic grew 8% to 10.1m customers and Laudamotion traffic was 0.3m customers.

NOVEMBER

2017

-Ryanair: 9.3m

-Laudamotion: Nil

-Total: 9.3m

2018

-Ryanair: 10.1m

-Laudamotion: 0.3m

-Total: 10.4m

We carried 10.4m customers in November (up 11%). Thanks for flying #Ryanair! https://t.co/6H4fZXLew1 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 4, 2018

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

Ryanair’s Nov traffic (which includes Laudamotion) grew by 11% to 10.4m customers, due to lower fares and the successful launch of our Winter schedules.

"We operated over 56,000 scheduled flights in Nov with over 88% of flights arriving on time, as Ryanair continues to deliver the lowest fares, with the best punctuality of any major EU airline.”

- Digital Desk