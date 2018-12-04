Ryanair traffic up 11% to 10.4m customers for month of November
Ryanair has released its traffic figures for the month of November, showing an increase in customers.
The airline's traffic grew 11% with a total of 10.4m customers with a 96% load factor.
Ryanair traffic grew 8% to 10.1m customers and Laudamotion traffic was 0.3m customers.
NOVEMBER
2017
- -Ryanair: 9.3m
- -Laudamotion: Nil
- -Total: 9.3m
2018
- -Ryanair: 10.1m
- -Laudamotion: 0.3m
- -Total: 10.4m
We carried 10.4m customers in November (up 11%). Thanks for flying #Ryanair! https://t.co/6H4fZXLew1— Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 4, 2018
Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:
"We operated over 56,000 scheduled flights in Nov with over 88% of flights arriving on time, as Ryanair continues to deliver the lowest fares, with the best punctuality of any major EU airline.”
- Digital Desk
