Ryanair traffic grows in June while air traffic control strikes and staff shortages 'cause 1,100 cancellations'

Ryanair has announced a rise in its passenger numbers in its June traffic statistics.

The budget airline said traffic grew 7% to 12.6m customers last month while its load factor remained strong at 96%.

The figures mean that the carrier's rolling annual traffic figures up to June went up 7% to 132.9m customers.

They said that air traffic control strikes and staff shortages have caused "more than 1,100 flight cancellations in June" compared to just 41 cancellations in the same month last year.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Regrettably over 210,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in June because of four weekends of air traffic control strikes and repeated UK, German and French air traffic control staff shortages.

"£Ryanair calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to ameliorate the effect of air traffic control strikes and staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France from disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe’s consumers this summer.”