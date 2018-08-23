Ryanair to start charging flyers for hand luggage

Ryanair will start charging for larger pieces of hand luggage.

From november 1 'Non-Priority' passengers will no longer be able to take a 10kg bag on board free of charge.

Putting it in an overhead locker will now cost between around €5 and €8 euro - or slightly more to check in.

The 10kg check-in bags will have to be checked-in at landside bag drop facilities.

Size allowances for smaller carry-on bags will be increased from 35x20x20cm to 40x20x25cm

The airline says it is doing it to reduce delays rather than make money.

The change is designed to reduce the gate tagging of up to 120 bags per flight.

