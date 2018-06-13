Ryanair to open 14th UK base at Southend Airport

Ryanair will open a base at London Southend Airport in April next year.

The low-cost airline announced it will operate 13 routes to eight countries from the Essex airport, including Barcelona, Corfu, Milan and Venice.

Today we're announcing a new base at London Southend, from April 2019, with 3 based aircraft and 13 new routes to 8 countries - which will deliver 1m guests annually at London Southend Airport.



Read the full details here 👉 https://t.co/WVwuF7YtJx pic.twitter.com/w50XaIiSAT — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 13, 2018

There will be more than 55 flights a week carrying an estimated one million passengers each year, according to the airline.

Three aircraft will be based at Southend, creating 750 on-site jobs per year, according to the budget carrier.

Southend Airport will be Ryanair’s 14th UK base (Chris Radburn/PA)

Ryanair chief commercial officer David O’Brien said: “Ryanair guests travelling to and from London and the Essex area can now enjoy low fares on a choice of 13 routes through London Southend’s exceptionally passenger-friendly terminal.

“Southend Airport’s train station will deliver direct services from the terminal to London Liverpool Street and also the new Crossrail service opening in 2019, making the airport even more accessible from all parts of London.”

The airport will be Ryanair’s 14th UK base.

- Press Association