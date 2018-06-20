Ryanair still Europe's favourite airline

Ryanair has today welcomed confirmation from IATA that it remains Europe's favourite airline.

The Irish carrier transported more customers than any other European airline, and had the most international customers.

According to the World Airline Transport Statistics, Ryanair carried over 128 million customers in 2017, compared with Easyjet at 77 million, Lufthansa at 60 million and British Airways at 44 million.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “IATA has once again confirmed that Ryanair remains Europe’s favourite airline and this report demonstrates that European consumers want the lowest fares and widest choice of routes.

"This year, we will carry 139 million customers, while continuing to lower fares and grow our route network across Europe."

