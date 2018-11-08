Ryanair sign agreement with German and Italian cabin crew unions over pay and benefits

Ryanair has signed agreements with cabin crew unions in Italy and Germany over pay increases and benefits.

In Germany, the Collective Labour Agreement is subject to a ballot by union members while Italian crew voted by an 88% majority to accept the CLA.

New recognition agreements with unions in Greece and Sweden have also been signed by Ryanair in the past week.

This means the airline will also work with these two unions on long-term CLAs for cabin crew.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said: “We are pleased to sign this CLA agreement with Ver.di, which will lead to pay improvements and other benefits for our German based cabin crew, subject to them voting in favour of this agreement over the coming week.

"This follows a very successful CLA ballot in Italy and recent cabin crew recognition agreements in Greece and Sweden.

"These are further concrete signs of the substantial progress Ryanair is making in concluding agreements with our people and their unions in many different EU countries.”