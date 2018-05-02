Ryanair sees traffic rise for April
02/05/2018 - 13:06:49Back to Business Home
Ryanair's April traffic statistics show that they flew 12.3 million customers last month.
That is a 9% rise in customers from April last year.
The numbers mean that up to the end of April they had 131.4m customers, in increase of 8% on the same period in 2017.
Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s April traffic grew, while our load factor remained strong at 96%, on the back of lower fares.
"Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer experience in 2018 as we roll out more AGB improvements.”
Join the conversation - comment here