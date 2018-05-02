Ryanair sees traffic rise for April

Ryanair's April traffic statistics show that they flew 12.3 million customers last month.

That is a 9% rise in customers from April last year.

The numbers mean that up to the end of April they had 131.4m customers, in increase of 8% on the same period in 2017.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s April traffic grew, while our load factor remained strong at 96%, on the back of lower fares.

"Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer experience in 2018 as we roll out more AGB improvements.”