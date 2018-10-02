Ryanair sees September traffic numbers go up

Ryanair has reported a rise in the number of passengers it carried in September's traffic statistics.

The budget airline's data shows that total traffic for the year so far, which includes Lauda traffic, grew to 13.1 million, up 11% from last year's figure of 11.8 million.

Traffic for Ryanair alone went up 6% to 12.6 million customers, while Lauda traffic was at 500,000 customers with a 93% load factor.

Ryanair's load factor and the total load factor stood at 97%.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Regrettably, over 400 flights were cancelled in September because of two days of unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes in five countries, and repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France.

"During the entire month of September, while we cancelled just over 400 flights, we completed over 68,000 scheduled flights with more than 80% of these flights arriving on time, as Ryanair continues to deliver the lowest fares, with the best punctuality of any major EU airline.”