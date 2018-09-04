Ryanair sees rise in customers despite pilot strike

Ryanair have seen their traffic grow in August despite pilots in Ireland, Belguim, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands going on strike during the month.

The latest Ryanair statistics show that the number of passengers carried by the airline grew to 13.3 million customers in August, a 5% increase on the same month last year.

The load factor remained unchanged at 97%.

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike earlier on August 10 after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries - Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands - disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 people at the height of the summer holiday season.

Pilots based in Ireland also staged a walk-out on August 3.

Air Traffic Control staff shortages and the pilot strikes during the month caused almost 550 flight cancellations in August compared to just 27 cancellations in August 2017

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s August traffic, which includes Lauda traffic for the first time, grew by 9% to 13.8m customers, while our load factor was unchanged at 97%, on the back of even lower fares.

Lauda carried 500,000 customers last month with a 92% load factor.

"Regrettably, over 100,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in August because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, and one day of unnecessary pilot strikes.

"Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and Governments to correct these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe’s consumers this summer.”