Ryanair reverses plan to put 300 Dublin-based staff on protective notice

Ryanair have confirmed that it is to restore six Dublin-based aircraft which were due to transfer to Poland in November for the winter 2018 schedule.

It means the protective notice which was served on 300 Irish-based pilots and cabin crew has also been withdrawn.

Ryanair announced the plans to transfer the aircraft in July - at a time when the company was locked in an industrial dispute with 100 of their Irish based pilots.

It centred around issues involving base transfers and seniority and led to five days of strike action through July and August.

The row resulted in disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers and forced the cancellation of a number of flights.

In a statement today, the company thanked disputes negotiator Kieran Mulvey, who mediated the talks.

They said the decision to "respond favourably" and withdraw protective notice was taken following the positive outcome with the Irish pilots union, Forsa.