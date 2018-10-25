Ryanair reach agreement with Belgian unions

Ryanair announced that it has signed Collective Labour Agreements (CLAs) with the Belgian unions CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK to cover all of Ryanair’s directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium.

As part of the agreement, Belgian labour law will apply to all Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Belgium by later than January 2019.

This follows similar agreements signed over the past week with pilot unions SEPLA in Spain, SPAC in Portugal and BALPA in the UK, covering all of Ryanair’s directly employed Spanish, Portuguese and UK Pilots.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said:

We are pleased to have signed this latest CLA covering all of our directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium. These signed union agreements in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the UK again demonstrate the considerable progress we’re making in concluding union agreements with our people in our major EU markets.

"We expect that these new agreements will encourage the cabin crew unions in both Spain and Portugal to remove competitor airline employees (who have been blocking progress) and to quickly conclude cabin crew agreements in those two countries, as that’s what our Portuguese and Spanish cabin crew are now demanding.”

Belgian pilots had a one-day strike in August and talks to end the dispute in September were branded "unacceptable".

Digital Desk