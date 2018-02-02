Ryanair passenger numbers on the rise

Ryanair has reported an increase in passenger numbers for January.

The budget airline revealed that their traffic grew 6% to 9.3 million customers last month.

It means the rolling annual traffic figures for the airline up to last month are up 9% to 129m customers.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s January traffic grew by 6% to 9.3m customers, while our load factor jumped 1% to 91%, on the back of lower fares.

"Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer experience in 2018 as we roll out more AGB improvements.”