Ryanair launches new routes to Bordeaux and Ibiza

Ryanair has today launched two new routes for passengers travelling from Ireland to France and Spain.

The airline announced today that it will launch twice-weekly Dublin to Bordeaux and Shannon to Ibiza services in April 2019.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Shannon route to Ibiza, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice-weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.

"To celebrate we are offering up to 25% off on over 1 million seats for travel from October to February.

"Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Welcoming the announcement Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport said: “2018 has been our best year in over a decade at Shannon but from a planning perspective we have very much moved onto 2019 and this is a really good boost for the airport.

"It comes off the back of Ryanair going year-round from next month on its Alicante service and the introduction of its Barcelona-Reus service this summer. Ibiza is a hugely popular destination for holidaymakers and will mean that next year we will have eight services to Spanish sun holiday destinations.”

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “We are delighted to welcome another new route announcement from Ryanair and we’re really pleased to see its route network expanding from Dublin Airport.

Bordeaux is a wonderful region in France famous for its gastronomy, wine and history so I have no doubt this route will be a popular choice next summer.

"We wish Ryanair every success with this new service.”

Digital Desk