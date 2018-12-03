Ryanair launches new routes from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split

Ryanair has launched two new Dublin routes to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia with both routes running twice weekly.

The new routes will operate from June next year, as part of its Dublin Summer 2019 schedule.

Ryanair’s Dublin Summer 2019 schedule offers 100 routes, including:

13 new routes to Bodrum;

Bordeaux;

Bournemouth;

Caligari;

Dubrovnik;

Frankfurt;

Gothenburg;

Kyiv;

London Southend;

Lourdes;

Luxembourg;

Split;

and Thessaloniki.

Speaking on the new routes to Croatia, Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said:

Ryanair is pleased to announce another two new summer routes from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split, our newest airports, which will operate twice-weekly from June, as part of our expanded Dublin 2019 Summer schedule.

"To celebrate, we are releasing seats across our entire Europe network from just €9.99 for travel in December and January, which are available for booking until midnight Wednesday.

"These seats are sure to sell quickly so customers should log on to Ryanair.com today to avoid missing out.”

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said:

“We are delighted to see Ryanair expand its route network further with the addition of Dubrovnik and Split to its schedule next year.

These beautiful Croatian cities are full of culture and history and I have no doubt they will be hugely popular destinations.

"We will work close with Ryanair’s management team to promote its new services.”

- Digital Desk