Ryanair launch winter 2018 schedule including direct flights from Cork to Faro

Ryanair has launched its winter 2018 schedule with a total of nine new routes and added flights to 11 other routes.

Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs.

The launch sees a new Cork to Faro route announced which will operate twice weekly.

The nine routes announced from Cork airport include Malaga which will operate twice weekly, London Gatwick to operate once daily and Gran Canaria to operate once a week.

These new routes will serve 915,000 customers per year.

Other routes announced include:

Dublin Airport:

Seven new routes including Athens (twice weekly), Bari (twice weekly), Frankfurt (twice daily), Luxembourg (three times weekly), Marrakesh (twice weekly), Paphos (once a week) and Santander (twice weekly).

Flights on 11 other routes: Barcelona (three flights daily), Birmingham (six flights daily), Budapest (twice daily), Cologne (twice daily), Faro (twice daily), Krakow (twice daily), Lanzarote (eight flights weekly), Madrid (three flights daily), Malaga (nine flights weekly), Manchester (six flights daily) and Venice (three flights weekly).

76 routes in total will serve 13.1m customers per year.

Shannon Airport:

11 routes in total including: Lanzarote (once weekly), London Stansted (twice daily) and Krakow (twice weekly).

These routes will serve 775,000 customers per year.

Knock Airport:

One new route to Bristol (three flights weekly)

Six routes in total including: East Midlands (4 flights weekly), Liverpool (six flights weekly) and Lanzarote (once weekly)

The routes will serve 585,000 customers per year.

Kerry Airport:

Three routes in total: Frankfurt-Hahn (twice weekly), London Luton (six flights weekly) and London Stansted (four flights weekly)

The routes will serve 285,000 customers per year.

From today, Irish consumers can book their flights up until March 2019.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said, “We are pleased to launch our biggest ever Irish Winter 2018 schedule, which includes nine new routes and more flights on 11 other routes, which will deliver 15.6 million customers per annum and support 11,700 jobs at Dublin, Shannon, Cork, Knock and Kerry airports, as Ryanair grows by 5% in Ireland.

"Ryanair customers already spend €2bn in Ireland, and this 5% growth in traffic will facilitate an additional €200m in spending by international tourists."

To celebrate the launch of our Irish winter 2018 schedule, Ryanair are offering seats from €19.99 for travel within the months of March to May which are available to book until Friday, March 2.

