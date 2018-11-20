Ryanair launch new Dublin route to Kyiv

Ryanair has announced today that it will commence a new route from Dublin to Kyiv in April 2019.

The new route to Ukraine will be part of the airline's Summer 19 schedule and will operate twice-weekly.

"We are pleased to announce another new Dublin route and our first from Ireland to Kyiv, Ukraine, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice weekly, our 11th new Dublin Summer 2019 route," said Ryanair's Robin Kiely.

"To celebrate we are releasing seats on sale for this new route from just €5 for travel between April and June, which are available for booking until midnight Wednesday."

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison welcomed the news saying that they were delighted to further strengthen the route network.

"With a population of more than 2.8 million, Kiev is a major city in eastern Europe with an abundance of culture and history," said Mr Harrison.

"The new route will boost trade and tourism between Ireland and Ukraine and I have no doubt it will be popular route in both directions."

Digital Desk