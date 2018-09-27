Ryanair hits out at striking German pilots and releases letter sent to union

Ryanair has criticised pilots in Germany for their planned strike action.

The strike, which was called by the VC Union, takes place tomorrow.

The airline released a copy of a letter sent to the head of the VC Union yesterday, in which Ryanair agreed to arbitration with the VC Union in Germany, agreed to an acceptable arbitrator within seven days, suggested a four or five week arbitration and invited the VC to meet in Dublin to finalise these agreements next Thursday, October 4.

The airline apologised to customers affected by the strike.

"It is deeply disappointing that some of our customers and our people in Germany tomorrow will have their flights disrupted by an unnecessary strike called at short notice by the Lufthansa controlled VC Union," said Ryanair’s chief operations officer, Peter Bellew.

"This is another example of a strike being organised in Ryanair by association by a union controlled by competitor airline employees, despite the fact that Ryanair has agreed to arbitration, and at a much faster period of implementation (four/five weeks) than the five months being sought by the VC Union.

"Having spent over seven hours in direct negotiations with the VC in Frankfurt on Tuesday, and having provided them with written agreement to their demands within 24 hours, it is deeply regrettable that the VC call another unnecessary strike within five hours of receiving our letter.

"This VC organised strike, which will not be well supported by Ryanair pilots or cabin crew in Germany, shows that even when Ryanair makes real and substantial commitments in these union negotiations, they are ignored in favour of repeated strikes.

"It is inexplicable that the VC Union cannot explain why they are calling a strike to agree a CLA when Ryanair has already agreed in writing to arbitration in Germany, which will complete a German CLA by the end of October for the benefit of our pilots in Germany.