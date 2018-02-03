Ryanair earnings may beat targets

By Geoff Percival

Ryanair is expected to report net profits of €98m to €114m and a lower-than-anticipated decline in yields when it reports third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Consensus among analysts is for net income, for the three months to the end of December, to be around €101m and for post-tax profit for the year to the end of March to amount to around €1.43bn.

If both those figures hold true, they would represent year-on-year growth levels of 6.3% and 8.3%. However, Davy expects Ryanair to report third-quarter earnings of €97.8m, only around €3m higher than a year earlier.

Goodbody is anticipating earnings for the quarter to be up to €114m; a 21% year-on-year increase. Goodbody also said the expected decline in yields for the quarter shouldn’t be as bad as expected. On the back of its rostering problems and aggressive discounting drive, it expects Ryanair’s third-quarter yields to be down 1.3% on the same period last year.

“This outrun will be considerably better than Ryanair’s guidance given in October, which implied second-half yields would be down by 4% to 10%, to hit its guidance of a 4% to 6% decline for the year,” said Goodbody analysts Mark Simpson and Nuala McMahon.

Ryanair shares are up over 10% in the past year. They fell 1.7% yesterday. This was despite the airline saying passenger figures for January rose 6% to 9.3 million with load factor edging up one percentage point to 91%. It attributed the growth to low fares and “an improved customer experience”.