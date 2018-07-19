Ryanair completes agreement with third union representing cabin crews

Ryanair has completed an agreement with a third union representing cabin crews.

The deal with German based Ver.Di will affect crews on their aircraft in the German market.

The announcement comes following a turbulent number of weeks for the airline here - with industrial action by cabin crew members and flight cancellations affecting passengers.

Meanwhile, further industrial action is planned for tomorrow and Tuesday.

Representatives from the airline and the pilot's unions, Forsa, failed to reach agreement at recent talks.

600 flights have been cancelled as a result on the 25 and 26 July, with flights to and from Spain, Belgium or Portugal affected.

- Digital Desk