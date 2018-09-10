Ryanair bans press from AGM to avoid talks 'being distorted for PR purposes'

Ryanair has announced that no press will be invited or admitted to its Annual General Meeting next week.

The company also says it will not be discussing any of the issues raised at the shareholders' meeting.

In a statement released this evening, Ryanair said it does not want the discussions "being distorted for PR purposes".

Their statement issued this afternoon said: "Ryanair today advised all relevant financial media that at its AGM next week, there will be no press invited or admitted to the meeting and no press briefing afterwards.

"We wish to allow shareholders to discuss all matters freely with the Board without these discussions being distorted for PR purposes."

The airline's AGM will be at the City North Hotel and Conference Centre in Gormanstown, Co. Meath, at 9am on September 20.