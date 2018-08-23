Ryanair announce only Priority Boarding to be allowed two free carry-on bags without charge

Ryanair will start charging for larger pieces of hand luggage from November 1, it has announced.

From November 1 only Priority Boarding customers will be able take two free carry-on bags onto flights without charge.

It has also emerged that 'Non-Priority' customers who do not pay a €6-€8 Priority Boarding fee can only take one small bag with them onto the plane.

Under existing arrangements 'Non-Priority' passengers can take two bags to gate though a larger bag weighing up to 10kg, must be placed in the hold free of charge.

Under the new plan the 10kg bag will no longer be free and will have to be checked at landside bag drop facilities for a fee of €8.

The company have also announced that size allowances for smaller carry-on bags will be increased from 35x20x20cm to 40x20x25cm

The airline says it is doing it to reduce delays rather than make money.

The change is designed to reduce the gate tagging of up to 120 bags per flight.

Digital Desk