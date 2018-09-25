Ryanair announce new Cork - Naples and Dublin - Cagliari routes

Ryanair have today announced new routes from Cork to Naples and dublin to Cagliari.

Both services will be a twice-weekly service for the peak summer 2019 schedule, July-August.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said to celebrate both routes the airline were offering a discount seat sale.

"To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale on these new route sfrom €14.99 for travel in Oct and Nov 2019. This offer is available for booking until midnight Thursday (27 Sept). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

- Digital Desk