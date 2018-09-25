Ryanair agree deal with Italian unions

Ryanair have confirmed that they have agreed a deal with cabin crews in Italy.

The airline's Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with Italy's three main cabin crew unions - FIT CISL, ANPAC, and ANPAV - will cover all of Ryanair’s Italian based cabin crew from October 1, 2018.

According to the airline, the CLA will be governed by Italian law, will bring in an Italian Pension Scheme, and will run for three years from October 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021.

They said it will allow Italian cabin crew to move to to local contracts over an agreed period with immediate access to Italian benefits such as maternity and paternity leave.

The budget airline also said the new pay structure means better pay as crews will "benefit from increased tax-free allowances".

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said: “We have signed a CLA with the three Italian cabin crew unions, which will cover all of our Italian based cabin crew, will lead to significant pay improvements and other benefits for our Italian based cabin crew, and will start from next month.

"This follows recent cabin crew agreements in Ireland with FORSA and in the UK with UNITE.

"This is a further sign of the significant progress Ryanair is making in reaching agreements with our people and their unions in different EU countries, and disproves false claims made by smaller unions not involved in these negotiations, and who are threatening strikes, which will either not take place or be unsuccessful.

"We have again invited our German, Portuguese and Spanish unions to meet with us so that we can negotiate and hopefully agree similar CLAs in these other larger markets.”