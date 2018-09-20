Ryanair AGM takes place in Meath

Ryanair's Annual General Meeting takes place in Co Meath this morning.

Michael O'Leary is expected to remain at the helm of the company despite calls from some pilot unions and shareholders to oust him.

A rebellion against the board is expected, with shareholders due to vote on re-electing directors.

It comes as the airline faces one of the biggest strikes in its history next week as unions representing cabin crews in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are staging a 24 walk-out on Friday week over contracts.

The media is banned from attending today's event.

Digital Desk