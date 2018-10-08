Russian airline announce new direct route between Dublin and Moscow

Aeroflot has launched a new daily service from Dublin to Moscow as part of its winter schedule.

The Dublin to Moscow route will commence on the last Sunday, October 28 and run until the end of March next year and tickets are already available on the airline's website.

Мы рады сообщить, что в нашей маршрутной сети появился новый пункт - неповторимый Дублин! Прямые рейсы будут выполняться в рамках зимнего расписания ежедневно с 28 октября 2018 года, билеты уже доступны на нашем сайте https://t.co/6xm8WBPs9h #Aeroflot #Аэрофлот #95ЛетВместеСВами pic.twitter.com/pOUOsoOt32 — Аэрофлот (@aeroflot) October 8, 2018

In a Tweet, the airline said:

"We are pleased to announce that a new item has appeared in our route network-a unique Dublin!

"Direct flights will be carried out as part of the winter schedule daily from 28 October 2018, tickets are already available on our website."

Dublin Airport hopes the new route will boost tourism between the two countries.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said:

We are delighted to welcome Aeroflot back to Dublin Airport with this direct connection to Moscow. The new service will further boost trade and tourism between Ireland and Russia.

Flights will depart Moscow Sheremetyevo at 7.20pm and arrive in Dublin at 8.45pm. The return flight will depart Dublin at 9.45pm and arrive in Moscow Sheremetyevo at 5am.

Aeroflot previously operated a Dublin to Moscow service between 1987 and 2003.

We're delighted to welcome @aeroflot announcement that it is to operate a new daily seasonal service between @DublinAirport & Russian capital, Moscow from end of Oct to March 30, 2019 https://t.co/gPCoxHgeKR #connections #aviation pic.twitter.com/G75Gx0yvSX — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 8, 2018

- Digital Desk