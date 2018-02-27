RTÉ spent €3m in fees on Project 2025 before shelving it

By Gordon Deegan

RTÉ spent €3m in fees on its €350m plan to demolish its existing TV and radio centre to make way for a new 'National Media Production Facility' before shelving the project.

The €3m spend is revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request on the spend on RTE’s so-called 'Project 2025'.

The station unveiled the plan in 2009 that included a new 103,553 sq metre broadcasting facility rising to six storeys.

The ambitious plan included a new 'Late Late Show' studio which was to hold 800 people - twice the capacity of the current studio.

Planning had commenced on 'Project 2025' in 2006, and the national broadcaster finally secured a ten year planning permission for the project at An Bord Pleanala in 2010 in spite of objections.

This project was to be built in five phases. However, the plan was shelved in 2016 after RTE decided to sell off lands at Donnybrook for housing and that it no required such a large facility.

Last year, RTE enjoyed a €107.5m windfall after selling 8.64 acres of land at its HQ to Cairn Homes.

Consultants for RTE stated that its current and future floorspace needs total only around half of that envisaged under Project 2025 or 52,000 sq metres.

Now, the FOI unit at RTE has revealed that the spend on Project 2025 totals €3.022m.

The unit states: “It is not true to say that Project 2025 was ‘abandoned’. Project 2025 was part of the last RTE masterplan 2006-2016 which was the strategic property plan for the organisation at that time.”

The unit states that “a material portion of RTE’s investment in this project has been re-used and/or re-engineered into RTE’s current strategies around infrastructure, the current RTE masterplan and Project Montrose and therefore, RTE has been able to reap the benefits of this earlier initiative”.

It pointed out that ‘for example, planning approval for the new N11 entrance was originally sought and granted as part of the RTE masterplan 2006-16 and Project 2025".

The unit states that the N11 entrance planning permission was an important element in the recent sale of RTE land for €107.5m “which will now enable crucial investment in the organisation after almost 10 years of under-investment”.

Countering the claim that Project 2025 was abandoned, the unit states that Project 2025 involved the redevelopment of the RTE campus which included modern infrastructure and technologies to support charges to programme making including digital technologies, increasing efficiencies and supporting more energy efficient practises.

The unit state that Project 2025 commenced in 2006 “when a different set of economic and competitive circumstances prevailed. Like all prudent organisations and consistent with best practice, RTE reviews its property and facilities to reflect changing circumstances, both internal and external".

IT went to state that it was against this background that RTE commenced the development of an updated master plan in 2015. It states: “The current master plan was complete in 2016 and provided a revised development strategy for the Donnybrook campus for the next 10 years and the sale of underutilised lands at Donnybrook."

The unit states that “a material portion of the work carried put and professional advice received as part of Project 2025 has either informed the current strategies around studio upgrades and infrastructure changes or has assisted in the preparation of RTE’s current Masterplan.

The broadcaster’s FOI unit has refused to reveal the amount in fees paid to third parties from the €3m spend on Project 2025.

The unit stated: “The ability of RTE to run and manage its business cost effectively is of significant importance to RTE. Disclosure of such material would prejudice RTE’s negotiations with third parties, contractors and individuals in respect of future services.

The unit went on: “The majority of RTE’s competitors are not required to release these records on the basis that are not subject to the Act. Their release would, therefore, be unfair to RTE and would put RTE’s competitors at an unfair commercial advantage vis a vis RTE.”